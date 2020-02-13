LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is in jail on a $500,000 bond after authorities say he committed at least six bank robberies, with four of them being in Louisville.
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Anthony Martinez was taken into custody in the area of Bowman Field late Wednesday night by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police say he's responsible for four bank robberies in the Louisville area, dating back to 2015.
On Nov. 13, 2015, police say he robbed the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union at 9600 Ormsby Station Road, near the intersection of Whipps Mill Road and New La Grange Road. On that occasion, police say he walked into the bank wearing a mask and armed with a handgun. He allegedly forced the employees into the bank, forced them to give him a "substantial amount of cash," forced them to the floor and tied them up. He then fled the scene.
The following year, on Sept. 24, 2016, police say he robbed the First Capital Bank at 9306 Taylorsville Road, near Hurstbourne Parkway. Again armed and wearing a mask, he allegedly forced employees to turn over bank cash and forced them into a room before fleeing.
On Sept. 18, 2018, police say he hit WesBanco at 11810 Interchange Drive, near Preston Highway. Police say he herded the employees into the room -- again with a gun and a mask -- and forced them to give him a substantial amount of bank cash.
Police say he did the same at the WesBanco at 301 Blankenbaker Parkway, near Shelbyville Road, just a few weeks ago on Jan. 14.
According to the arrest report, police used "social media, historical cell phone records and technological investigations" to identify Martinez and tie him to all of the robberies. Police say he has been linked to all of the getaway vehicles used in the robberies as well.
He's not just wanted in Jefferson County. Police say he has been tied to two bank robberies in Indiana and will soon be charged in Oldham County as well.
The detective working on the case requested a high bond for Martinez because he has used several phone numbers and at least four aliases.
"He also has ties to other states and has spent time outside the United States, and is considered a flight risk," the arrest report states.
Martinez faces four counts of first-degree robbery for the four bank robberies that took place in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
