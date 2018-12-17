JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of murder and cannibalism wants his trial to be moved to another city, but the prosecution wants the case to be heard in Clark County.
Defense attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley requested a change of venue Monday.
Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the death of his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors say the body of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton was discovered inside her Jeffersonville home in September 2014.
Prosecutor Jeremy Mull objects to the request.
"What I agreed to is that we could pick the jury from another county and bring that jury here to Clark County to hear the case," he said Monday. "And that way the trial is conducted here were the victim members of the victim can attend and not have to travel."
Oberhansley is scheduled to be back in court in April for another pre-trial hearing. After that, a judge is expected to rule on the change of venue request.
If convicted, Oberhansley could get the death penalty.
