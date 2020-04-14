LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the help of the Indiana National Guard, a Charlestown food bank was able to host a drive-thru food distribution.
The North Clark Central Outreach Center handed out 120 boxes filled with chicken, hamburgers, soup and veggies to Clark County residents on Tuesday night. The first 60 people in line also received milk, bread and eggs.
"We're a food pantry and we always like to make sure our people, our residents are taken care of and it's hard times," North Clark Outreach Center Director Ruthie Jackson said. "Kids are home and people are off work so we wanted to do a little bit extra and help relieve the stress because it's stressful for a lot of families."
The North Clark Outreach Center is running low on peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti, sauce, cereal, oatmeal and Ramen noodles. If you'd like to make a donation, contact the food bank through its Facebook page.
