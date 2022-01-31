LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana released a new website to help renters and landlords.
Hoosier Housing Help is designed to connect those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with pre-eviction support and federal funds for emergency rental assistance.
More than $400 million in rental assistance was authorized for Indiana, according to a news release.
The Indiana Eviction Task Force encourages both tenants and landlords to visit the website for more information on receiving funds to cover past due rent, pay for future rent, reduce outstanding balances owed or pay for utilities.
Free settlement conference with landlords, tenants and a neutral facilitator are also available. Legal aid and social services are also part of the website.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.