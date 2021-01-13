LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker wants to put a stop to conversion therapy, the process by which a licensed professional tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Statistics from LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD shows young people who undergo conversion therapy are more likely to attempt suicide. Indiana Senate Bill 32 would ban mental health providers from performing conversion therapy.
"This is going to save countless lives for LGBTQ Hoosiers but, more importantly, LGBTQ youth across our great state," said Sen. J.D. Ford, D-29. "We have an obligation and a duty to ensure that we are banning this practice."
Conversion therapy is already illegal in 20 states. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in October signed an ordinance banning the practice in the city.
