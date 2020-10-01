LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Performing conversion therapy on minors is now officially banned in Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday signed an ordinance banning the controversial pseudoscientific intervention, through which therapists try to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through shaming, emotionally traumatic or physically painful methods, from being used on individuals ages 18 and younger.
Louisville Metro Council passed the ordinance with a 24-1 vote in September, and state lawmakers are considering a similar bill banning the practice, which is outlawed in 20 states.
"The intent of this ordinance is to protect minors from the serious physical and psychological harms and risks caused by so-called conversion therapy and reparative therapy," Fischer said. "Our LGBTQ kids, they don't need to be converted or repaired; they need to be loved, supported and accepted for who they are."
The American Psychiatric Association said conversion therapy can present "a significant risk of harm by subjecting individuals to forms of treatment which have not been scientifically validated and by undermining self-esteem when sexual orientation fails to change."
Louisville and Covington, Kentucky, are the only two cities in the commonwealth that have outlawed conversion therapy.
"I hope, as Louisville is the gateway to the south and the gateway to our state, our commonwealth, that this will give us the momentum we need to move forward in passing a statewide law that bans this harmful, discredited, torturous practice," said Jacob Conway, the finance director of activist group Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky.
Related Stories:
- Metro Council votes to ban conversion therapy in Louisville
- Kentucky lawmakers resume push to curb 'conversion therapy'
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.