LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Later this month, small business owners in southern Indiana will have a new way to grow their businesses.
One Southern Indiana and the Indiana Small Business Development Center partnered for the new program, called "The One Fund." It will serve Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties.
Starting June 30, business owners can apply for loans ranging from $2,000 to $20,000.
Repayment terms vary depending on the type of loan, working capital, equipment and real estate.
Several sources contributed a total of $339,000 for the program.
More information can be found on One Southern Indiana's website, here.
