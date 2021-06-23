LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Fair is returning July 30 with a full concert lineup.
All shows are included with fair admission with first-come, first-served seating.
The following shows are planned for the fair:
- Friday, July 30: State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans
- Saturday, July 31: John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty
- Sunday, August 1: Mary Mary
- Wednesday, August 4: Josh Turner
- Thursday, August 5: Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band
- Friday, August 6: Noah Cyrus
- Saturday, August 7: Blanco Brown
- Sunday, August 8: Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds
- Wednesday, August 11: for KING & COUNTRY
- Thursday, August 12: Not announced yet
- Friday, August 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe
- Saturday, August 14: Home Free
- Sunday, August 15: Casting Crowns
- Wednesday, August 18: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association,Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills
- Thursday, August 19: Barracuda - America’s Heart Tribute
- Friday, August 20: The Beach Boys
- Saturday, August 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair including Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia
- Sunday, August 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM
The fair runs from July 30 through Aug. 22.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.