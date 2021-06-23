INDIANA STATE FAIR - COURTESY FACEBOOK.jpg

Image courtesy Indiana State Fair on Facebook. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Fair is returning July 30 with a full concert lineup.

All shows are included with fair admission with first-come, first-served seating. 

The following shows are planned for the fair:

  • Friday, July 30: State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans
  • Saturday, July 31:  John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty
  • Sunday, August 1: Mary Mary
  • Wednesday, August 4: Josh Turner 
  • Thursday, August 5: Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band 
  • Friday, August 6: Noah Cyrus 
  • Saturday, August 7: Blanco Brown 
  • Sunday, August 8: Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds
  • Wednesday, August 11: for KING & COUNTRY
  • Thursday, August 12: Not announced yet
  • Friday, August 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe 
  • Saturday, August 14:  Home Free 
  • Sunday, August 15: Casting Crowns 
  • Wednesday, August 18: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association,Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills 
  • Thursday, August 19: Barracuda - America’s Heart Tribute 
  • Friday, August 20: The Beach Boys 
  • Saturday, August 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair including Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia
  • Sunday, August 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM 

The fair runs from July 30 through Aug. 22. 

