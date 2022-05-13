LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is holding a summer camp for high school students.
Indiana State Police Career Camp is offering students an in-depth law enforcement experience, according to a news release. The co-ed camp is led by male and female troopers around Indiana.
Indiana State Police Career Camp this summer at Vincennes University https://t.co/0hgeVQ7tIv— Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) May 13, 2022
ISP said campers will participate in physical training, familiarization of police equipment, conduct their own crime scene investigations, hear from defense attorneys, judges and other criminal justice field experts.
The camp is being held from June 19-24 at Vincennes University.
Any student going into high school or graduate who hasn't attended college yet is eligible to attend.
To register, click here. Additional questions can be emailed to ISP Trooper Jordan Lee at jlee@isp.in.gov.
