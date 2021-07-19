SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is looking to hire more state troopers.
According to Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP's Sellersburg post, fewer people have been applying for the job over the last several years. He's hoping to see a boost in interest this year.
"There's probably lots of factors but perceptions about police have changed, that's one factor. But even before recent years, we saw those numbers going down. It's a career and some people may not be willing to say, 'I want to spend 25 years doing this job,'" said Huls.
He went on to say, "It's statewide and it's nationwide, so we're not the only ones feeling it. LMPD, IPD, all the major departments across the nation are feeling the same crunch."
Huls said when people apply and are accepted, they can end up in any district across the state, but there is a strong consideration to keep people close to home such as places like Sellersburg, if they want to stay.
“ISP is different. It really is much like a family and it is a career, it’s not a job," he said.
Huls said currently, the Sellersburg post has around 40 sworn officers and he would like to see more.
"The best part is just helping people, being out there for people on the roadway who need assistance. We do investigations, we have pretty much any police career you can think of," he said.
There's a physical ability test, written exam and interviews, a background check and polygraph that must be passed, among other steps, before reporting to the academy.
ISP is also looking to hire other positions such as dispatchers and an equipment mechanic. Links for those applications can be found here.
Huls is hopeful this upcoming recruitment class will be able to fill 60-70 slots for ISP.
"Having those numbers boosted is for everybody's benefit for safety," he said.
ISP's application process is open online now through Aug. 22.
Those who are interested can click here to apply.
