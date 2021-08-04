LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two little kittens are getting a new home after they were dumped on the side of an Indiana interstate.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles posted pictures of the felines on his Twitter account.
I found these two cuties abandoned in a pet carrier along I-65 in southern Jackson Co. today.Thankfully, they were unharmed. We freed them from their cell and gave them some fresh water. A trooper is adopting them.Comment with name ideas!!Checkmate @ISPIndianapolis 😂 pic.twitter.com/laO8LWS9LS— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 4, 2021
He says he found the kittens abandoned in a pet carrier along I-65 in southern Jackson County. Thankfully, the kittens were unharmed.
Wheeles and another trooper immediately removed the kittens from the carrier and gave them water. One trooper is adopting the kittens -- but they need names.
If you have a suggestion, comment on Sgt. Wheeles Twitter post.
