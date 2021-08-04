LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two little kittens are getting a new home after they were dumped on the side of an Indiana interstate.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles posted pictures of the felines on his Twitter account. 

He says he found the kittens abandoned in a pet carrier along I-65 in southern Jackson County. Thankfully, the kittens were unharmed. 

Wheeles and another trooper immediately removed the kittens from the carrier and gave them water. One trooper is adopting the kittens -- but they need names.

If you have a suggestion, comment on Sgt. Wheeles Twitter post.

