LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana couple won a free trip to the Super Bowl LVI, according to a FOX59.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced last week on Twitter that he was giving away two tickets to the football game in Los Angeles between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
Irsay shared Monday morning an Indianapolis Public Schools teacher whose two parents are cancer survivors was picked.
COLTS FANS---Wow, so many deserving, and I love ALL of you but there's only one winner this time: @andrewbarto, IPS teacher w/two cancer-survivor parents, CONGRATS. Tell mom/dad to pack their bags, my man Edward Hayes will DM you w/details!✌️🏈🇺🇸— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 3, 2022
Andrew Bartolacci was shoveling snow when the announcement was shared. He admitted to being intimidated by all of the notifications on his phone.
Bartolacci's parents didn't believe him initially, but now they're excited to go. Although their favorite team, the Detroit Lions, won't be playing, they'll be able to support a familiar quarterback.
"They grew up Lions fans but as a Lions fan, you often root for other teams because the Lions are so terrible," Bartolacci said. "My dad is excited to watch Matt Stafford because he finally found success being out of Detroit."
Stafford played 12 seasons for the Lions before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.
