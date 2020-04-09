LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Indianapolis police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.
Breann Leath, 24, was a lifelong Indianapolis resident, and had wanted to be a police officer ever since she was a child.
On Thursday, police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. When officers, someone inside the apartment fired shots. Leath and a woman inside the home were hit by gunfire.
Leath died at the hospital.
Mayor Joe Hogsett praised the officer for her bravery.
“She heard the call and went toward that which could do her harm because she knew if she didn’t, harm may come to others,” he said.
Leath was a graduate of Southport High School, and she served in the Army National Guard before joining IMPD 2½ years ago.
Leath, mother to a young son, grew up in a law enforcement family: Her dad is a deputy sheriff and her mother is a control operator with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said, “She is the example of the type of officer we want on this department.”
Taylor said a suspect is in custody, and the other woman who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a story by Fox 59.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said urged Hoosiers to remember Leath's sacrifice.
“Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department," he said. "I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox 59. All Rights Reserved.