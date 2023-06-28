NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stopped in New Albany on Wednesday to talk about economic growth in the area.
Holcomb stopped at Indiana University Southeast to discuss the economic strides being made throughout the state, but local representatives made certain to tout the successes of southern Indiana specifically.
IUS hosted a joint meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation on Wednesday. Members said Indiana had more than $30 billion in capital investment coming to the state over the last two years, much of it going toward projects in rural communities.
During Wednesday's meeting, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan spoke about ongoing projects such as the Main Street Revitalization Project downtown and the rails and trails initiative, investments meant to attract more people to the area.
River Hills, an economic development group serving several southern Indiana counties, spoke on how it's used the $50 million it received from the state's READI funds. The group has been investing in housing, education, and big projects like the River Ridge Commerce Center, which it said has attracted a lot of private investment.
Holcomb was impressed to hear of all the ways the region is growing.
"Indiana is unique in the sense that we have a very distinct terrain; Northern, central and southern, and I have deep roots in southern Indiana, so it's an extra dose of pride for me every time I come back and see all the progress that's occurring," Holcomb said. "It's truly exciting to see the collaboration and where that leads."
The governor went on to say that success breeds success, and there's incredible momentum in Indiana's economic development right now.
Holcomb also mentioned a recent federal investment of more than $800 million into expanding broadband internet access, saying that will be critical to supporting all of the development happening statewide.
"The one final mile is always broadband internet connections, affordable and accessible, and so with help from our federal partners, to make sure that we're able to get to the underserved area populations," he said. "And that's going to be critically important to, as you see all this development happening simultaneously statewide, really connect that final mile and expand the field, so to speak. So, there'll be no more flyover territory in the state of Indiana when it comes to being connected, whether by auto or rail or broadband internet."
