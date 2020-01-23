LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana baby is safe, after it was placed inside baby box at a fire station in Seymour.
The organization Safe Haven Baby Boxes says the Seymour Fire Department was alerted Thursday as the infant was surrendered.
The baby boxes are climate-controlled, and a silent alarm notifies the fire department when the door closes. Officials say within one minute the baby was taken from the box and taken to the hospital.
Monica Kelly, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, says she is thankful parents decided to use the box. The boxes allow mothers in crisis to safely give up their babies anonymously and judgement-free.
The Safe Haven Law in Indiana is in place to provide a safe way to surrender healthy newborns without fear of criminal prosecution. This is the fifth baby surrendered in the past two years in Indiana. The Seymour box is one of 21 active baby boxes in the state.
