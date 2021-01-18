SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville community still in mourning following the death of Zoneton fire Chief Rob Orkies. Now, the acting chief is fighting for his life in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
After losing Orkies to cancer and the coronavirus last month, the Zoneton Fire District is still trying to mend. Last week, the district received the news that Maj. Garry Key is in the hospital battling the coronavirus.
Key has been on a ventilator since Saturday.
“This is a double whammy for us, and now we've got two puzzle pieces missing,” Maj. Kevin Moulton said. “Why's it keep happening to us? That is the question that a lot of us have is 'why?'”
Key has been with Zoneton for more than 36 years, the longest ever for the department. He is a former reserve Bullitt County officer and was even a bailiff.
“He's got a hand in everything," Moulton said. "He will help whoever needs help ... and unfortunately, right now, he is the one needing help."
For the last two days, Key has been on a ventilator, but the Vietnam veteran has proven to be a fighter, and good news is starting to come in.
As of Monday night, Key’s oxygen requirement went from 100% to 50%, a good sign toward recovery. Key and his wife, who has also tested positive for COVID-19 but has mild symptoms, plan on celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary later this year.
Those who the district serves and protects have followed the journeys of the two men since the very beginning of their COVID-19 diagnosis. It’s that love his fellow firefighters said is getting them and their families through the tough times.
“If we don't have the support from home, we don't have the support we need to take better care of our community,” Moulton said. “We're not down. We're just crippled a little bit.”
The public is invited to send cards of well-wishes to the Zoneton Fire District which will then be delivered to Keys at the hospital:
- Zoneton Fire District
- Attn. Garry Key
- 5328 N. Preston Hwy.
- Shepherdsville, KY 40165
