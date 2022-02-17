LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police arrested a woman in Washington County on Tuesday after troopers stopped her for erratic driving and found half a pound of methamphetamine.
An ISP trooper was driving in an unmarked police car on State Road 56 and noticed the car in front of him had crossed over the center lane multiple times and was following the vehicle in front of it too closely.
A different trooper eventually stopped the car on Little York Road, east of Mount Road. According to ISP, Austin native Heather Sizemore and her female passenger appeared to be nervous which raised the suspicions of the trooper.
A nearby K-9 unit with Austin Police was requested and alerted the presence of possible drugs. Officers then discovered the methamphetamine, pills, multiple needles, a loaded handgun, several small plastic bags and glass smoking pipes.
The 44-year-old Sizemore was arrested for the charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
