LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning by a Columbus police officer responding to a report of suspicious activity, according to police.
A homeowner who was out of town on vacation called 911 around 4:05 a.m. to report "suspicious activity," after he noticed an "unknown person" on his property, according to Indiana State Police.
A Columbus police officer arrived at the home at 4:12 a.m., where he found an armed man outside the home on Woodland Parkway, according to the Columbus Police Department.
One minute later, the officer "discharged his firearm an undetermined number of times striking the suspect," according to Columbus Police.
The man was taken to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he underwent surgery this morning and was believed to be in critical condition, according to ISP.
The officer, who was not injured, was placed on administrative leave, which is department protocol.
Once the investigation is complete, the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's office will determine if charges will be filed.
