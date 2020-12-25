HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tabletop nativity set is rustic and simple. The stable is constructed with scraps of old wood. Baby Jesus and the others are represented by rocks. But despite its unassuming looks, the nativity set is anything but ordinary.
Eight-year-old Owen and nine-year-old Jasper are the creators, and their creation is spreading the true meaning of Christmas in more ways than one in their hometown of Hodgenville and beyond.
The project began in November when the two step-brothers were passing some time by building odds and ends with leftover scraps in a family member's shop.
"We were in the shop playing with wood," said Owen Nall. "My mom said, 'Why don't y'all make nativity scenes, so we started making them."
Then, things happened fast. One became two and two became dozens, as friends and strangers lined up to buy them. Leeann Clark, the mother of Owen and step-mother of Jasper, couldn't believe it.
"Everybody just kept ordering and ordering, and we just started an assembly line and went with it," said Clark.
Then, with profits piling up, the two boys got another idea: they'd turn their new business into a charity.
"We said donate all the money to Tenley," said Nall.
Tenley Ward, four years old and also from Hodgenville, has battled leukemia for two years now.
"Tenley goes to our church. She used to, but now she's in a hospital," Nall said.
Just this week, Tenley was finally discharged the hospital and returned home to her own hand-made nativity, a $1,040 donation from the boys and a handwritten note from them too.
"We pray for you every nite," they wrote to her. "We hope you like your nativity scene."
The acts of kindness have made Clark an even prouder parent.
"The whole thing is just beautiful: their hearts, what they created, what they've done," she said. "It's just — beautiful."
Christmas may be over this year, but Owen and Jasper aren't done.
"They still have more work to do," laughed Clark.
They expect they'll get more orders leading up to Christmas next year for the ordinary nativity scenes that are anything but ordinary.
Clark can be reached through her Facebook page at this link.
