LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fish fry Fridays are back for another season, but they look a little different compared to the last two years.
Many churches in the Louisville area are offering their fish fries with a dine-in experience once again. Several churches paused on the in-person gatherings because of COVID-19, and opted for drive-thru options only.
"Last year you just saw them drive by in their car and waved at them," said Mike Hovekamp, a fish fry volunteer at Holy Family Catholic Church.
This year, people are back in the kitchen frying fish, and serving it with a smile to customers in person.
"It's like a homecoming, everybody comes back year to year," said Hovekamp.
"It's really fun, after two years we were excited to come back and I think everybody else is too, just be out, be together and be able to celebrate," said Debbie Wright, a fish fry customer.
Holy Family ordered up 800 pounds of fish for Friday night, after running out of 700 pounds of fish last week.
The church is offering carry-out, dine-in and drive-thru options.
Just a 10 minute drive away, St. Margaret Mary's is also welcoming familiar faces back with a dine-in or carry-out option.
St. Margaret Mary's fish fry organizer Mike Ayre said it's a learning curve getting back into the routine of in-person fish fries.
"It's just a little bit different because we've got a lot more to set up and deal with than just outside," said Ayre. "But it's a good experience."
But no matter the fish fry, organizers just encourage getting your fish from a local church.
"Go to one of the churches because all of that money we raise helps with supporting the church to keep our parish updated, active and thriving," said Holy Family fish fry organizer Mary Beth Porter.
For WDRB's running list of Louisville-area Lenten fish fries, click here.
