LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the Lenten season, churches across the country fire up their fryers and shower the community in fried fish.
Fridays are days of sacrifice in Lent among Christians, and abstaining from meat is custom.
Below is a list of churches in the Louisville area and their fish fry schedules, courtesy of the archdiocese. If you don't see your church on this list, send any applicable information to webteam@wdrb.com, and we'll add it:
St. Agnes
- 1800 Newburg Road, Louisville
- March 4-25
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish and homemade desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Albert the Great
- 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville
- March 4-25
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fish dinner, fried oysters and shrimp dinner
- Dine-in or carry-out
All Saints
- 410 Main Cross, Taylorsville
- March 4 to April 8
- 4-8 p.m.
St. Aloysius
- 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish, rolled oysters, shrimp and 10 sides
- Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru
St. Aloysius
- 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, Louisville Feb. 25 to April 1
- 4:30-8 p.m.
- Menu: Baked/fried fish, shrimp and complimentary sides
- Drive-thru and inside service
St. Ann
- 7490 Howardstown Road, Howardstown
- March 4-25
- 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fish, pizza, hush puppies, fries, coleslaw and dessert
- Dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out
Ascension
- 224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville
- Feb. 25 to April 8
- 5-7 p.m.
- Drive-thru and cash-only
St. Athanasius
- 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville Feb. 25 to April 8
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fried fish, oysters, shrimp and sides
- Dine-in and drive-thru
St. Augustine
- 1310 W. Broadway, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carry-out only
St. Bartholomew
- 2040 Buechel Bank Road, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: Fish, oysters, shrimp, cheese pizza, baked potatoes and kale
- Carry-out and limited dine-in
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
- 310 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown
- March 4-25
- 4:30-7 p.m.
St. Benedict
- 227 Oak St., Lebanon Junction
- March 4 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dinner: 3-8 p.m.
St. Bernadette Church & St. Mary Academy
- 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect
- March 4-25
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fish, shrimp, pizza and sides
- Click here for advance pick-up ordering
St. Bernard
- 7500 Tangelo Drive, Louisville Feb. 25 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru (online orders only), dine-in and carry-out
- Order online at www.stbernardfishfry.com
St. Brigid
- 314 E. Main St., Vine Grove
- March 4, March 18 and April 1
- 5-7 p.m.
Church of the Annunciation
- 105 Main St., Shelbyville
- March 4 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m.
St. Christopher
- 1225 S. Wilson Road, Radcliff
- March 4 to April 15
- 4-7 p.m.
St. Edward
- 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fish sandwiches (fried or baked), fish tacos, cheese pizza, french fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
- 11501 Maple Way, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: Hand-breaded fish and onion rings, oysters, baked fish and various sides
- Dine-in and carry-out
St. Elizabeth of Hungary
- 1020 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 4-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Baked/fried fish, shrimp
- Dine-in or carry-out
- Cake wheel, raffles, pull tabs and split the pot
St. Francis of Assisi
- 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fried and baked fish dinners and sandwiches, shrimp. oysters and pizza with sides
- Carry-out orders only
- Order online at www.ccsfachurch.org
St. Francis Xavier
- 155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington
- Feb. 25, March 2 and March 4 to April 8
- 4-7 p.m.
- Carry-out and dine-in with limited seating
St. Gabriel the Archangel
- 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dine-in and carry-out
- Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out
Good Shepherd
- 3525 Rudd Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 25 to April 8
- 4-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fish dinners and cheese pizza
- Dine-in or carry-out
Guardian Angels
- 6000 Preston Highway, Louisville
- March 11 and April 8
- 6-8 p.m.
- Open to parishioners and invited guests only
Holy Family
- 3938 Poplar Level Road, Louisville
- Feb. 25 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dinner: 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish, shrimp, multiple sides
- Full menu: holyfamilyky.org
- Dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru
Holy Trinity
- 501 Cherrywood Road
- March 4-25
- 5:30-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish and pizza
- Dine-in or carry-out
Immaculate Conception
- 502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange
- March 4 to April 8
- 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Boston Scrod, shrimp, pizza, hush puppies and sides
- Dine-in or carry-out
Immaculate Heart of Mary
- 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: Click here
- Carry-out only
- Call 502-778-9684 to order ahead
St. James
- 1818 Edenside Ave., Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or carry-out
- Call 502-295-7576 for curbside pick-up
St. James
- 401 Robinbrooke Blvd., Elizabethtown
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: Fish fillets, coleslaw, hush puppies, fries and dessert
St. John the Baptist
- 657 St. John Church Road, Elizabethtown
- March 11, March 25 and April 8
- 5-7 p.m.
St. John Paul II
- 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville
- Feb. 25 to April 15
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fish sandwiches, fish or shrimp tacos
- Dine-in or carry-out
- Call ahead: 502-456-6468
St. Joseph
- 1406 E. Washington St., Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dinner: 5-7 p.m.
- Dine-in or carry-out
- Call ahead at 502-583-0892
St. Lawrence
- 1925 Lewiston Drive, Shively
- March to April 8
- 5-8 p.m.
- Manu: Fisch dinner, nuggets, sandwiches, shrimp, fried oysters, onion rings, baked beans, green beans, french fries, baked potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and mac & cheese
- Mask required
St. Margaret Mary
- 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
- March 4-25
- 5-8 p.m.
St. Martin de Porres
- 3146 W. Broadway, Louisville
- March 4-18
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 25 to April 8
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Michael
- 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- Drive-thru: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in: 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fried/baked fish, fried oysters, Papa John's cheese pizza, french fries, green beans, mac & cheese and coleslaw
St. Michael
- 111 Church St., Fairfield
- March 4 to April 8
- 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fish, french fries, coleslaw, drinks and desserts
- Dine-in or drive-thru
- Call 502-220-0988 to order ahead after 4 p.m.
Most Blessed Sacrament
- 1125 Hathaway Ave., Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: Fish, shrimp and sides
Our Lady of Lourdes
- 508 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews
- March 4-25
- 4:30-8 p.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
- 5505 New Cut Road, Louisville
- Feb. 25 to April 8
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Carry-out starting at 4:30 p.m.
Our Mother of Sorrows
- 770 Eastern Parkway, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Baked/fried fish
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Patrick
- 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fish, shrimp, clam chowder, lobster bisque, cheese pizza and sides
- Dine-in and carry-out
- Order online for carry-out at www.stpatlou.org
St. Paul
- 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville
- March 4 to April 15
- 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: Fried fish, baked fish over rice, rolled oysters, butterfly shrimp, mac & cheese, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, french fries and hush puppies
St. Peter the Apostle
- 7724 Columbine Drive, Louisville
- March 4 to April 1
- 5-8 p.m.
- Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru
St. Raphael the Archangel
- 2141 Lancashire Ave., Louisville
- March 4 to April 1
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish, shrimp, cheese pizza, rolled oysters, sides and desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Rita
- 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville
- March 4 to April 8
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dinner: 5-7 p.m.
St. Stephen Martyr
- 2931 Pindell Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 25 to April 8
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish, rolled oysters, grilled cheese, cheese pizza, mac & cheese, green beans, french fries and dessert
St. Theresa of Calcutta
- 903 Fairdale Road, Louisville
- March 4, 11 and 25
- April 1
- 4-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Cod fish fillets, shrimp and assorted sides
St. Thomas More
- 6105 S. Third St., Louisville
- Feb. 25, March 2 and March 4 to April 15
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Fried/baked fish, shrimp, rolled oysters, gumbo, fries, onion rings, coleslaw, mac & cheese and green beans
