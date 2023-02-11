LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the countdown for Super Bowl 57 continues, many people aren't going to be tuned in to watch the game but for everything that comes along with it.
"Everybody knows that this is the biggest game in town for basically the first three months of the year and so it ends up getting focused like that," Indiana University Sports Media Director Galen Clavio said.
Clavio says Sunday will be a day where everyone comes together regardless of political views and just enjoys what he says is pure Americana.
He says the game is a shared experience and a feeling of connection especially for those living in the host city, kind of like how people in Louisville feel with the Kentucky Derby.
When it comes to commercials, media experts at IU say it's more about demographic than the geographic.
For businesses, the focus is brand awareness, not so much about getting people to rush out and buy the product.
"It's not a do or die for companies," IU Marketing Professor Kim Donahue said. "Seven million is not that much when you divide it by the number of people who are going to be exposed and when you keep in mind what the goal of these ads are."
"It's kind of like there is a little bit of something for everyone, whether that is the Rihanna concert, whether that is the commercials, whether that is the Puppy Bowl leading into the game," Clavio said. "There is always something for everybody and that has been by design especially over the last 20 years or so."
The Super Bowl will air on WDRB at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.