LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Thursday, fans of Jack Harlow can order his go-to menu items from the new "Jack's Favorites" on the KFC app and website.
The new partnership with KFC will allow the Louisville rapper's fans to order his favorite items, like the spicy KFC chicken sandwich, secret recipe fries, extra crispy tenders, a side of mac and cheese and KFC's famous biscuits.
"Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice," Harlow said in a news release from KFC. "I've begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I'm from. I'm excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe."
The two faces of Kentucky are officially linked up 🤞🏻 @KFC #KFCpartner pic.twitter.com/zTqecZA85q— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 24, 2022
Harlow said he grew up going to KFC restaurants with his family and that his favorite items are things he's been enjoying since he was a kid.
Harlow and KFC launched their year-long partnership in December and intend to partner for campaigns and more throughout the year.
KFC said fans can order the items through the Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC app or on KFC.com.
