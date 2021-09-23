LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's biggest fall events returns next week in Iroquois Park.
The ninth-annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular will be held from Sept. 30 through Halloween. The event will once again be held as a walking trail after it operated last year as a drive-thru.
"Being back on the trail, it just feels like we didn't miss a beat," said Brooke Pardue, president and CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville. "And from the production company to our staff, everybody is happy to be back in the woods."
Pardue said the walking trail is a more immersive experience for guests and allows them to travel at their own pace.
"You could be in here for an hour and a half if you wanted, if that's the pace you want to go," she said.
The theme for this year is "Changing the Channel: A Timeline of Television History," and will feature Jack O' Lanterns with themes from the 1950s through modern-day television shows and movies.
There will also be pumpkins featuring pop culture references and nods to Louisville legends, like Muhammad Ali.
There are about 115 intricate carvers participating this year.
The pumpkins typically last for about 5-10 days, so each carver will be responsible for creating several different pumpkins over the course of the month-long event.
Carvers said some pumpkins can be completed in a day, while others may take several days to complete, depending on a carver's skill level or the difficulty of the piece.
In total, more than 5,000 pumpkins will be on display on the trail.
The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is the biggest fundraiser of the year for public parks, and Pardue said having it as a drive-thru last year wasn't as financially successful as the walking format.
"We did take a hit as a nonprofit, and so we are very excited to be back on the trail and to be able to put on this fundraiser for these public parks, the same public parks that supported everyone during COVID and through these difficult times," Pardue said. "This is not just a great family-fun event, but everyone who comes and enjoys this show is also making an investment in our public parks."
Organizers said the trail is made to be wheelchair accessible. Those who are unable to walk long distances can be dropped off directly at the trail's entrance, however organizers said people should be prepared to walk at least 1 mile to enjoy the full trail.
Pardue also said the Parks Alliance is monitoring COVID-19 cases in the area and can add additional safety measures for staff and guests as needed.
"The enjoyment and safety of our guests and volunteers and staff is of the upmost importance to us, and we will ensure we have appropriate protocols involved," Pardue said. "The good news is we're outside, so people can be as close to or as far away from folks as they want to be."
Tickets this year are also being sold with specific time slots to help minimize overcrowding.
To purchase tickets for this year's event, click here. Officials said many nights are expected to sell out and advise purchasing tickets ahead of time.
