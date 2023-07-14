LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delays are expected after a semi jackknifed on Interstate 65 northbound at exit 34 in Scott County on Friday afternoon.
According to Indiana State Police, the truck is off on the right shoulder but lanes will close after the wrecker arrives to move the truck.
The left lane is currently still open.
Police said the truck jackknifed after the driver tried to avoid hitting a dog that jumped out of a pickup truck.
The dog was not harmed and animal control arrived on scene. Click here to view WDRB's traffic page.
This story may be updated.
