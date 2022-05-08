LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Janet Jackson fans were up "All Nite" for the first ever concert at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night.
IMAGES: #JanetJackson rocking #Louisville last night at @lynnfmlystadium. #85degreesWest #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/bILiCJ5t1r— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 8, 2022
New Edition opened the show right after the Kentucky Derby, with all six original members performing inside the stadium.
Jackson then took the stage for approximately 36 songs in her first performance since 2019. Director Tyler Perry was also spotted during the concert.
SPOTTED: Director Tyler Perry at @JanetJackson’s show in Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ujjlwqtafl— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 7, 2022
It was the first concert for the Louisville soccer stadium with a specially-built stage.
The two main components of the concert at the stadium were the unique stage and flooring for the field. Both are designed to protect the pristine turf grass.
85 West, the group who put on the concert, said a priority was protecting the field.
Chris Chartier, the assistant general manager of Lynn Family Stadium, previously said it would be a big day at Lynn Family Stadium.
"This is a very big test for us," Chartier said.
