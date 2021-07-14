LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JBS Louisville invested $1 million in the downtown Louisville YMCA.
Part of the money will be used to promote JBS employee wellness by providing memberships to all Louisville employees over the next five years. The rest of the money will help the YMCA with essential programming like child care, community outreach and youth programming.
It will also provide membership scholarships.
"The ability to provide services and engage people that would not otherwise have access to various YMCA programs is extremely important," said Steve Tarver, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville.
The investment is part of JBS Louisville's Hometown Strong initiative. The company also invested in a Children's Book-mobile and gave money to the University of Louisville for COVID-19 testing.
JBS employs more than 1,100 people at its Louisville pork production facility.
