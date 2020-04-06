LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education will be asked to approve a revised 2019-20 school calendar that forgives four instructional days lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board's Calendar Committee made the recommendation during a virtual meeting Monday.
The proposal would covert May 1, the original date for the Kentucky Oaks, and May 19, initially the primary election date, to instructional days and forgive four days Jefferson County Public Schools had to close due to the pandemic. Both events have been rescheduled.
That would put the last day of school at June 3 for students and June 4 for teachers if the school board approves the updated calendar.
Jimmy Adams, head of human resources for JCPS, said all staff would be paid their full contract amounts under the proposal, which calls for the board to give district employees four emergency leave days made possible by Senate Bill 177.
The district, like others across Kentucky, will be closed through at least May 1 under guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
The committee also recommended altering the 2020-21 calendar since the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Labor Day weekend this year. The panel suggested moving Sept. 4 to a day off and pushing back the last day of school to May 26, 2021, for students and May 27, 2021, for staff.
Adams said the school board will be asked to approve the revised calendars at a special meeting in the coming days.
