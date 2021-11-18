LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a student reportedly pulled out a gun at Iroquois High School on Thursday.
According to a letter sent home to families from Principal Toetta Taul, two students were "involved in an altercation" outside the school during dismissal Thursday afternoon.
"At the time, one of the students brandished what appeared to be a gun," Taul wrote.
According to the letter, law enforcement responded and are currently investigating the incident. Taul said the school is also "following JCPS policies and procedures in addressing the circumstances surrounding the matter."
No additional details were immediately available.
Read the full letter sent home to families below:
November 18, 2021
Dear Iroquois Families,
We value being a part of your child’s education and always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families. That’s why I want to let you know about an incident that happened at the end of our school day today.
During dismissal this afternoon, two students were involved in an altercation outside our building. At the time, one of the students brandished what appeared to be a gun. Law enforcement responded and are currently investigating the incident. We are also following JCPS policies and procedures in addressing the circumstances surrounding the matter.
The health, safety and well-being of your child are of the utmost importance. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.
Sincerely,
Toetta Taul
Principal, Iroquois High School
This isn't the first time the school has had an incident with a gun this year. Back in August, a student was found to have a gun in his backpack, but LMPD was never called to the school, according to documents obtained by WDRB News in October.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
