LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In August, a student at Iroquois High School was found to have a gun in his backpack, but Louisville Metro was never called to the school, according to documents obtained by WDRB.
An internal Jefferson County Public Schools document says on Aug. 11, the student's backpack was checked because he smelled like marijuana. The student admitted he stole the 9-millimeter Ruger from his father.
The report says Assistant Principal Matt Kingsley called the student's father, who came to the school. The final line in the report says, "Student left with father and father was given back his gun by Kingsley."
An LMPD source told WDRB News they will always check to see if a gun was stolen or if the ballistics match any other crimes. LMPD says a student bringing a gun on school property could result in felony charges.
On Tuesday, there was a much different approach from JCPS. LMPD says it was called to Iroquois High School to assist JCPS security as they searched a student they suspected of being armed. No weapon was found.
JCPS says it reviews protocols and procedures with all schools on what to do during incidents that may involve a weapon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.