LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants to spend millions of dollars on a plan to rebuild and renovate schools over the next four years, starting in 2023.
The district's chief operations officer said there is over $1 billion in unmet facility needs at JCPS schools, and district leaders said they're already working on improvements.
The schools chosen to be built, or rebuilt, were not only picked because of the state of their current buildings — whether they are too old, too small, or past the point of renovation — but also the needs of its student population.
"I would say I remember the schools that I went to already seeming rundown," Brock Barnett, former JCPS student, said. "It makes sense to start rebuilding."
JCPS said it's time to start tackling its most serious facility needs.
At tonight’s facility meeting for JCPS. Here’s a tentative 10-year vision of schools the district hopes to rebuild and renovate. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/2VLp865dco— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) November 30, 2022
"Historically, what we've done at JCPS just because of available bonding capacity and capital dollars allocated, is to just renovate buildings to keep them afloat, if you will," said Chris Perkins, JCPS' chief operations officer.
The district has already discussed building a new Grace James Academy, W.E.B. DuBois Academy, and a new west end middle school. New to the list is a brand new Seneca High School, as well as Kerrick and Okolona Elementary schools. For middle schools, Westport Middle and Olmstead Academy South, and a new early childhood center.
"(We) really took a hard look at the students inside those buildings, trying to really quantify what the needs of the kids are, and saw this as an opportunity to not just renovate a building to keep it afloat another 30 years, but to change the trajectory of some of these students' lives by giving them a brand new school building," Perkins said.
On top of the new construction projects are plans for several major renovations at other schools. Schools listed for renovation over the next four years are: Fairdale High School, duPont Manual Youth Performing Arts School, Johnson Traditional Middle School, Atherton High School, Dixie Elementary. Byck Elementary, Frayser Elementary, and Jacob Elementary.
Early estimates for new construction and renovations part of the four year plan cost roughly $645 million.
In 2020, the district pushed for a tax rate hike, advocating to improve its facilities. The increase was challenged in courts, but survived.
The four-year plan is part of a 10-year vision to continue new construction and renovations across JCPS.
"With our additional capital allocation and bonding capacity, we've set aside this money and kind of map it out for the next 10 years to make sure we can fund the projects," said Perkins.
The Kentucky Department of Education must first approve the district's four-plan before it can be taken to the school board for approval.
"If you're not willing to invest to educate kids, like that's, that seems like it should be the default," said former JCPS student Rebecca Timberlake.
JCPS is also talking about rebuilding or purchasing a new space for its central office to replace the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road. Those details have not been finalized.
