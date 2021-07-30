LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has been recognized as Kentucky Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.
Pollio accepted the award during KASA's annual leadership conference at the Galt House in downtown Louisville Friday morning. The annual award is given after a review of applicants and their leadership skills as well as their ability to communicate and community involvement.
"Dr. Pollio is the role model for others. Not only has he led the Jefferson County Schools to greater heights, he is leading his community through his personal commitment to lifelong service and equity," said Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director in a release.
During his acceptance remarks, Pollio gave the credit to his staff.
"I've just been very fortunate and lucky to have people around me and on my team that make me look good," Pollio said. "And there is no doubt -- I would put my team up that I have in Jefferson County up against anybody else in the entire nation for the hard word, the thoughtfulness, the dedication, the courage, the bravery and the things that we provide to kids."
Along with the recognition, Pollio received a bronze eagle sculpture, a $5,000 scholarship for a Jefferson County high school senior, and a commemorative ring. He'll also be reimbursed for his trip to the National Conference on Education in February.
Pollio is now a finalist in the competition for the National Superintendent of the Year Award.
