LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of numerous sex crimes involving one of her 13-year-old students has been fired, a district spokesperson said Tuesday.
Renee Murphy, the district's communications chief, said JCPS fired Micca Watts-Gordon on April 22. She declined to give a reason for the district's termination, and the attorney listed for Watts-Gordon did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
Watts-Gordon, 37, was indicted in October on charges including first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, distributing obscene content to a minor and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Court records indicate that the alleged victim, a 13-year-old male, was one of her students at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy.
Watts-Gordon allegedly masturbated in the presence of or while communicating with the minor, who "saw or heard her masturbate" twice between Aug. 25, 2019, and Nov. 19, according to her indictment.
Watts-Gordon kept in touch with the victim on social media and through a third party even after being instructed to cease contact, a motion seeking an arrest warrant says.
The most severe charges against her are Class B felonies, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Watts-Gordon is no longer in custody after posting $10,000 bail, court records show. Her trial date is Nov. 2.
