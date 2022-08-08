LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students will be returning to classrooms at several school districts across the state of Kentucky this week.
Jefferson County Public Schools is the only district in our area requiring masks.
The district resumed the masking requirement for students and staff for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year because of Jefferson County's "red" designation on the state COVID map. The red designation means Jefferson County is at high risk for COVID spread. Yellow indicates a medium risk and those labeled in the green are at low risk.
All counties in our area are either in the red or yellow categories, but none are requiring masks. Those counties include:
- Bulitt
- Hardin
- Spencer
- Shelby
- Oldham
- Henry
- Breckenridge
- Trimble
- Carroll
- Meade
- LaRue
- Nelson
"We didn't set strict guidelines that painted us into a corner," said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg.
Shelby County Schools, along with Bullitt, Nelson, Henry and Carroll county districts, are all in the red zone on the state's map, but won't require masks.
"Given the information we've been able to get from the folks on our medical advisory team, we feel like it's the most appropriate step at this point to make masking an optional choice for our families, our students and our staff moving forward," said Bullitt County Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
However, those districts are following CDC guidance on isolation periods for positive test results.
The guidance calls for a 5 day isolation period for students and staff who test positive, but allows them to return to school on day 6 if they mask for the next 5 days.
"You can return on the 6th day through the 10th day if you're wearing a mask," said Dr. Sugg. "That's the least restrictive policy we've had for COVID so far."
The same can be said for the other surrounding districts in the yellow category for COVID risk. Hardin County Schools is one of those districts. School leaders say they are trusting local guidance.
"We have great partnerships with Baptist Health Hardin and Lincoln Trail district Health Department, and when they give us that guidance we'll move in that direction," said John Wright, a district spokesperson.
All of the districts that responded to WDRB say they will continue to update COVID statistics within the district on their websites.
