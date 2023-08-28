LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County, Indiana, man was convicted in the May 2022 murder of his girlfriend.
Monday, after a weeklong jury trial, 29-year-old Dalton M. Simmonds of Kent, Indiana, was convicted of the murder of Christy Newman. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, animal cruelty and being a habitual felony offender.
“This was a terrible, tragic case that ended with the loss of a human life,” Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said in a news release. "I appreciate the service of the jury. This case included multiple disturbing photographs and graphic videos. The jury paid close attention to the evidence presented and remained engaged during the entirety of the trial.”
On May 14, 2022, Newman went to a neighboring home and said Simmonds had set the curtains on fire. The neighbor went to the home and discovered the fire was out, and Simmonds was gone. Newman went back to the home to get some of her belongings, and Simmonds returned to the home. Then, the neighbor heard arguing and called police.
A gunshot was heard shortly after, and Simmonds ran out of the house screaming for help. Simmonds put Newman in a truck and drove down the road to Kent Mercantile.
Authorities arrived at Kent Mercantile, where Newman was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed her death was from a gunshot wound. Simmonds first denied what happened and firing a gun.
The investigation led to a search of the home that Simmonds and Newman lived, and police found 9 mm cartridges, handgun holsters and "a hollowed-out dictionary with a foam cutout for a handgun," according to police. Also during the search, a puppy was found with an injury to his head.
Also during the investigation, a search of the area between the home and Kent Mercantile turned up a 9mm handgun, where Simmonds' DNA and Newman's blood were found on it.
Simmonds' sentencing is set for Oct. 4.
