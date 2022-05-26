LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of a southern Indiana woman found dead in a business in March has been charged with killing her.
Officers responded to a business on State Road 256 at 1:10 p.m. on May 14, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office.
Christy "Cricket" Newman, 44, was pronounced dead at Kent Mercantile, according to Jefferson County Sheriff David Thomas.
The post said Dalton Simmonds was in a "domestic partnership" with Newman. Simmonds was arrested at Kent Mercantile on drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, but he is now charged with Newman's murder.
