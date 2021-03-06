LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the eighth consecutive week, Jefferson County is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday.
"I feel very hopeful," Delanor Manson, the chief executive officer for the Kentucky Nurses Association said during the mayor's weekly town hall Saturday. "And I hear that from my colleagues, the physicians and the nurses who are out on the frontlines as well."
Vaccination efforts in Louisville have been "very effective," according to Dr. Jon Klein, with U of L School of Medicine.
As of Saturday, 10% of Jefferson County residents have been fully vaccinated, while 17% have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Klein.
"We are actually probably closer to 30 to 35% of the city has some form of immunity to this virus. It's not perfect immunity, it never is. But that is really impressive," Klein said.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
