LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for a newly remodeled fire house in Jeffersontown.
The department held the ceremony at Fire Station No. 1 at 10540 Watterson Trail Thursday morning. The station was originally built as a volunteer department in the 60s.
Since then, it's gotten several upgrades on the inside, but the department decided now is the time to remodel the exterior.
"It went from basically an eyesore of the city to eye candy of the city, and I think we can all be proud of what we have now," said Jeffersontown Fire Chief Sean Dreisbach.
Jeffersontown currently has three fire houses, and hopes to add a fourth in the area of Taylorsville Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway next year.
The department has over 90 fire and EMS members, and covers 40 square miles.
