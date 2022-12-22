LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shovels are about to hit the ground in Jeffersontown for the city's new police headquarters.
The new headquarters will be built next to the old building on Taylorsville Road near Watterson Trail.
“We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming to our residents to help build relationships that make Community Oriented Policing effective,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said in a news release. “That bond of police officers with the business community and residents is vital to providing the highest level of public safety.”
The two-story building will be about 40,000-square-feet and, in addition to space for police, it'll have a community room and a public plaza with a water feature.
A groundbreaking will take place next Wednesday. Construction is expected to last about 18 to 20 months.
