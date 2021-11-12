LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in Jeffersonville are hoping shoppers and Santa will offer a big boost this weekend.
The holiday open house in Jeffersonville started Thursday and will run through 5 p.m. Saturday. The city's businesses are offering holiday specials during the three days, and there are also giveaways.
Parlour, the Red Yeti, Schimpff's and several other businesses are participating. Many local businesses are relying on people getting out and shopping this holiday season after struggling to cope with COVID-19 last year.
"This year, we expect to do quite a bit more," said Warren Schimpff, owner of Schimpff's Confectionery. "People are coming in. Anyway, we're quite happy with the business. As we say, it's very sweet."
Schimpff's will be making candy canes during the open house.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.