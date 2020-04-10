JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County is now ground zero for fighting the coronavirus among southern Indiana's homeless population.
The state designated Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville as southern Indiana's go-to spot for the region's homeless to quarantine.
Homeless people who become symptomatic within a 12-county region -- Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jefferson, Orange, Crawford, Harrison, Washington, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, and Switzerland -- will be taken to the shelter by local health departments.
"Anybody that is experiencing symptoms, or if they have a test that's pending, they are able to come here and quarantine here," said Jim Moon, shelter president. "Then we will send them back to their health department of origin after the quarantine time is over."
The shelter has pitched large tents in its parking lot to give the homeless somewhere to shelter-in-place and to avoid an outbreak inside the shelter.
"It's basically just a secondary shelter," said shelter manager Paul Stensrud.
Anyone who comes off the street will stay in one tent, which is separate from those staying inside. Beds are around 6 feet apart to practice social distancing. Those who might be sick go to a different "quarantine tent."
A registered nurse visits the shelter each day to check the temperatures and vitals of all visitors.
"If their symptoms got out of control, they'd be treated at the hospital," said Moon. "But they can be treated here for the basic stuff with Tylenol, and the time they need to recuperate."
Moon said five people have used the quarantine tent, but so far no one has tested positive for COVID-19.
While those who refuse to seek shelter are encouraged to social distance with a tent in the woods, Stensrud remains concerned for the rest of the homeless population.
"It's just a matter of time before those folks are coming in and going into quarantine," he said.
The state awarded grants to Catalyst Rescue Mission to fund its quarantine operations during the pandemic.
