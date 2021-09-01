LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Safety measures are in place for one of Labor Day weekend's biggest events in Kentuckiana: Abbey Road on the River.
"We are the comeback story," said Gary Jacob, producer of Abbey Road on the River.
It's the fourth try for the Beatles-themed music festival in Jeffersonville since the pandemic hit in 2020.
"We were supposed to be on in May of '20, then October of '20, then May of '21, and now here we are," said Jacob. "And we've got the best weather we've ever had in the history of Abbey Road on the River."
But in order for the show to go on, things will look a little different this time.
"The entire live music industry, at the same time, decided: Let's make sure people are vaccinated. Let's make sure people are tested. Let's make our events healthy and safe," said Jacob.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours are required upon entry to the festival.
"I applaud those groups because they're doing the best they can," said Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist for U of L Health. "You can't ask for much more than either a card that you're fully vaccinated or a negative test that's within 72 hours."
Other changes include the two main stages facing each other, that way people won't have to move or crowd together between shows.
Reserve seating chairs will also be spread out. Masks won't be required, but doctors like Burns still recommend them.
"Even though you're outdoors, if you're not going to social distance, which I recommend you do. But even if you don't, then you should be wearing a mask and try to use as many mitigating measures as humanly possible," Burns said.
