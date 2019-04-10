JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's new elementary school finally has a name: Franklin Square Elementary.
The mascot is the Falcons.
The students cheered with excitement Wednesday morning when balloons were dropped during the announcement at Nachand Fieldhouse, right next to the construction site for the new school.
The new school will merge Maple and Spring Hill Elementary schools for a new downtown location.
The name was chosen by students and staff at the two schools in a survey.
"We had one person suggest the mascot be the Fighting Chickens," Principal Virenda Cunningham-Lester said. "I liked that one. You know the game Fortnite? We had some suggestions from that as well."
The school is expected to be open in the fall of 2020.
