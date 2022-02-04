LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man has been arrested more than a year after police say he shot a man to death at a Louisville hotel.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Darrell Cowherd was taken into custody on Friday. He's charged with the Jan. 31, 2021 murder of 26-year-old Dominique Fels.
Police say the murder took place during a birthday party at the Days Inn at 2905 Fern Valley Road, near the I-65 interchange. Both Cowherd and Fels were guests at the party, according to court documents.
At some point, police say Fels noticed a man and a woman arguing in front of one of the hotel rooms. When he tried to intervene, a witness told him to stop and unsuccessfully tried to pull him into the hotel room.
A few moments later, police say the witness heard a glass bottle shatter and then several gunshots. That witness then saw Fels on the floor bleeding, according to court documents.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video and say they were able to identify the shooter as Cowherd, in part because he is left-handed. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Friday.
He's charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Previous story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.