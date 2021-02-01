LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old man who was shot to death in south Louisville early Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victims has been identified as Dominique Fels.
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Fern Valley Road, at the Days Inn. When officers arrived, they found Fels, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anoymous.
