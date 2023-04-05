LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grabbing a sandwich raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Kentucky.
Jersey Mike's had its 13th annual month of giving this March and raised a record-breaking $21 million.
In the Louisville and Lexington areas alone, $180,209 was raised for Special Olympics Kentucky.
The restaurant accepted donations during the month and had a day of giving on March 29.
Nearly 2,500 locations donated 100% of sales to local charities.
"We were humbled to see how our customers came out in droves to support their local charities on Day of Giving," said Caroline Jones, the senior vice president of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro, in a statement. "Day of Giving is our busiest day, and we look forward to it all year. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners for making a difference!"
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.