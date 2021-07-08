LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joey Chestnut is being inducted into the hall of fame — of bobbleheads.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its first bobblehead featuring the 37-year-old 14-time champion of the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, held on the Fourth of July at Coney Island.
Last weekend, Chestnut broke his own record when he earned his 14th title, downing 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. He's currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating and holds over 50 world eating records.
The bobblehead features Chestnut — wearing a "Hot Dog Eating Champion" t-shirt — holding a tray of hot dogs while standing on top of a hot dog-shaped base with a built-in hot dog counter.
The museum says each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020 and are only available on its website. They cost $30 each, plus $8 shipping.
