LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A WWE superstar is on his way to the KFC Yum! Center.
"That's right, WWE comes back to Louisville and I'm coming with them. Louisville get out to see the WWE Sunday night and I will see you there," John Cena announced in a video.
After his shocking return this week, WWE announced that John Cena will appear at the WWE Live Supershow at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday.
Fans will also get a chance to see Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair.
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, with tickets starting at $23. To purchase tickets, click here.
