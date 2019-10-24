LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Joshua Young was back in front of a federal judge Thursday, charged with escaping from a halfway house.
This new charge is unrelated to the 2011 murder of his stepbrother, Trey Zwicker, for which Young was tried and acquitted. Young, in an exclusive WDRB News interview this year, admitted to killing Zwicker. Young can never be tried again for the murder of his stepbrother because of double jeopardy.
Since his acquittal, Young has been in and out of jail for drug and gun charges. The 23-year-old most recently was arrested during a traffic stop in 2017. Detectives said they found him in a car with drugs, alcohol and a gun.
The charge of possessing a gun as a convicted felon was bumped to the federal level. He was convicted and sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. Young was released this summer to the Dismas Charity Center Residential Reentry Center in Louisville to finish the sentence.
However, according to charging documents, Young escaped from the halfway house on or about May 20 but was arrested by U.S. Marshals. He is charged with one count of escape. According to the Oldham County Detention Center’s website, Young was arrested and booked on June 21.
Thursday in federal court, Young entered a plea of not guilty. A trial date is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
After the hearing, the prosecuting attorney could not comment further on the details regarding the escape charge.
