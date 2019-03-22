LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has doubled the bond for a Louisville man charged with attempted murder, after his uncle was hospitalized with a brain injury from a severe beating.
Brandon Lawrence started his attempted murder arraignment Friday morning by laughing at his original $250,000 bond, but by the time the hearing was over, that bond had been doubled.
According to court documents, Lawrence called police Thursday morning saying he believed he had beaten his uncle to death with a tire iron. When officers arrived, Lawrence wasn't there, but officers did find his uncle, who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening brain injury.
Lawrence is charged with attempted murder and violating a domestic violence order that his uncle had taken out against him. Court documents state that Lawrence told his mother he assaulted his uncle with a pipe.
Lawrence turned hostile in the courtroom, interrupting the judge and refusing to sign a no-contact order, saying he was leaving the courtroom and going back to his cell.
"You can raise the bond, do whatever you want to, I'm going back to my cell," Lawrence said.
The 27-year-old then punched the glass partition separating the judge's bench from the courtroom, as he was being led back to his cell.
Lawrence is now being held on a $500,000 cash only bond. He's due back in court next month.
